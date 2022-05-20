Home Bistro launches subscription-based plan for its Model Meals brand
May 20, 2022
- Home Bistro (OTCPK:GRTD) to launch its first subscription-based offering for its Model Meals brand consisting of 3 meals per day (breakfast, lunch and dinner) for up to 5 days per week
- Southern California market, where the company maintains a food production facility and where model meals enjoys a strong customer base will be the initial target for the plan launch.
- "....We believe the Model Meals lifestyle brand is optimal for establishing a sticky, recurring revenue model which provides for a seamless customer experience and a substantially increased customer lifetime value. This also gives us an opportunity to explore the subscription model with other components of our business." said CEO, Zalmi Duchman
- Earlier in the week the company reported its Q1 earnings.