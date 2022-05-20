ECB can move rates up from negative in coming months, ECB's Visco says
May 20, 2022 8:15 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- "I think we can move out of this negative territory for various reasons," European Central Bank Governing Council Member and Banc d'Italia Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday.
- One is that demand is "more or less" back to prepandemic levels. The ECB has successfully countered the risks of the pandemic, he explained in an interview on Bloomberg Television.
- "We can move gradually, raising interest rates in the coming months," Visco said.
- A rate hike won't come in June because the ECB is still buying assets for its asset purchase program, he said. "Perhaps July," he answered. In any case, "we should move without creating uncertainty."
- ECB's deposit facility rate is now at -0.50%. In its last monetary policy decision the central bank said any change in key ECB interest rates "will take place some time after the end of the Governing Council's net purchases under the APP and will be gradual." Asset purchases are expected to end by Q3.