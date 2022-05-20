Onion Global receives NYSE non-compliance notice

May 20, 2022 8:24 AM ETOnion Global Limited (OG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) has received an NYSE notice related to the late filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F.
  • The next-gen lifestyle brand platform is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements due to its failure to timely file the Form 20-F with the SEC.
  • On April 29, 2022, the firm filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC for late filing of the 2021 Form 20-F, pursuant to which the report was due to be filed by May 17, 2022.
  • It now expects to submit the report once the partial lockdowns across many cities in China are lifted so that certain audit procedures could be completed.
