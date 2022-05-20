Cloopen receives NYSE notice regarding delayed filing of 2021 annual report
May 20, 2022 8:27 AM ETCloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) received a non compliance notice from NYSE over its failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F.
- The Company expects to file the 2021 Annual Report, upon the outcome of the pending internal investigation as disclosed in the Company's current report on Form 6-K initially furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 3, 2022, and the completion of the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements required to be included in the 2021 Annual Report.
- The Company will file the 2021 Annual Report as soon as practicable.
- If the Company fails to file the 2021 Annual Report and any subsequent delayed filings within six months from the filing due date, the NYSE may provide additional six months of cure period