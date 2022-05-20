Investors retract fund assets for the third straight week, surpassing $30B

May 20, 2022 8:34 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), IVV, GLD, QQQSRLN, SPTS, SHV, BILBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

manhattan office building

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

For the third straight week the financial community has been net retractors of fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds that totaled $30.9B according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report.

Money market funds were the outflow leaders as the space watched $20.6B exit the door. Next in line was taxable bond funds, which lost $4.4B. Equity funds withdrew $3.2B and tax-exempt fixed income funds lost $2.7B on the week.

Equity exchange traded funds were net positive on the week as the segment attracted $5.4B, led higher by the powerhouse funds from Blackrock and Invesco. The weekly leaders were the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). IVV took in $4.8B and QQQ pulled in $1.1B.

Turning the story around and investors will see that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) suffered the greatest outflows, totaling $1.8B. Following behind SPY was the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which redeemed $1B.

Fixed income ETFs also were also positive inflow leaders on the week as the space took in $6B. The top two fixed income ETF leaders were the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) as they garnered $2B and $1.1B.

The outflow fixed income leaders were the SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), which lost $622M and the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) which had net outflows of $520M.

Looking forward to the Friday open and investors will see that stock index futures point to a higher open, with some optimism on the China housing front.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.