Investors retract fund assets for the third straight week, surpassing $30B

For the third straight week the financial community has been net retractors of fund assets that include both exchange traded funds and conventional funds that totaled $30.9B according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper fund flow report.

Money market funds were the outflow leaders as the space watched $20.6B exit the door. Next in line was taxable bond funds, which lost $4.4B. Equity funds withdrew $3.2B and tax-exempt fixed income funds lost $2.7B on the week.

Equity exchange traded funds were net positive on the week as the segment attracted $5.4B, led higher by the powerhouse funds from Blackrock and Invesco. The weekly leaders were the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and the Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). IVV took in $4.8B and QQQ pulled in $1.1B.

Turning the story around and investors will see that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) suffered the greatest outflows, totaling $1.8B. Following behind SPY was the SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), which redeemed $1B.

Fixed income ETFs also were also positive inflow leaders on the week as the space took in $6B. The top two fixed income ETF leaders were the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) as they garnered $2B and $1.1B.

The outflow fixed income leaders were the SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), which lost $622M and the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) which had net outflows of $520M.

Looking forward to the Friday open and investors will see that stock index futures point to a higher open, with some optimism on the China housing front.