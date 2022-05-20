DoorDash gains after new $400M buyback program
May 20, 2022 8:31 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has received Board's approval to repurchase up to $400M of its common shares under the new buyback program, as per SEC filing dated May 19, 2022.
- The food delivery platform noted that these repurchases may be made from time to time through open market or privately negotiated transactions.
- In the latest 13-F filing, Coatue Management disclosed the fund has increased its stakes in DoorDash (DASH) to 5.28M from 2.93M shares.
- DASH stock moves up 3% in premarket trading on Friday.
- Rating: On Apr. 12, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System flagged the warning about DASH at the high risk of performing badly as is overpriced and has decelerating momentum when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks. The stock has lost 69% in the last 6 months.
- SA Quant rating of Strong Sell sets the stock analysis stand apart from Wall Street's Buy.