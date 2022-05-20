Republic First Bancorp receives non compliance notice for filing delinquency

May 20, 2022 8:32 AM ETRepublic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) received written notification from The Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules as it has not filed its quarterly report for the latest quarter.
  • It had received an initial notice to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2021.
  • The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the stock.
  • The company has until May 31, 2022 to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance; if plan is accepted, it will be granted grace period to remain listed for up to 180 calendar days.
