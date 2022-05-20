Frontdoor CEO Rexford Tibbens to step down, chairman William Cobb to succeed
May 20, 2022 8:39 AM ETFrontdoor, Inc. (FTDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) has announced leadership transition, with chairman William Cobb succeeding Rexford Tibbens as CEO, effective June 1, 2022.
- Cobb has served as chairman of the Frontdoor (FTDR) board of directors since October 2018. He is an experienced executive with a wealth of knowledge in technology and online-focused business.
- Tibbens, President, CEO and a member of Frontdoor's board of directors, has decided to step down from these roles and will remain with the company through June 30, 2022 in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth leadership transition.