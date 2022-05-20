XPEV, IQ and GRAB among pre market gainers
- Siyata Mobile (SYTA) +15%.
- Covetrus (CVET) +14%.
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) +12% on Q3 results.
- HUTCHMED (HCM) +11%.
- Team (TISI) +5%.
- Sono Group (SEV) +8%.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) +7%.
- NIO (NIO) +7% listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange.
- iQIYI (IQ) +6% releases 213 new titles, providing users with inspirational content.
- Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) +7%.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) +7% receives approval from the FDA for intravenous formulation of TPOXX® (tecovirimat)
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) +6%.
- Cyngn (CYN) +6%.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) +5%.
- Kronos Bio (KRON) +6% as CEO buys over $2 million worth of shares.
- Grab Holdings (GRAB) +5%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +5%.
- CrowdStrike (CRWD) +5%.
- XPeng (XPEV) +5%.