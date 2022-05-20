Mycotopia finalises $383M merger with Emotional Intelligence Ventures in medical psychedelics market
May 20, 2022 8:45 AM ETMycotopia Therapies, Inc. (TPIA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mycotopia Therapies (OTCPK:TPIA) stated Friday that it has signed a definitive merger agreement with Emotional Intelligence Ventures ((Ei)), a mental wellness technology company valued at $360M.
- This deal is to see the two entities coming together under a parent company named PSLY.com at a market valuation of $383M, upon closing.
- As reported already, Ei shareholders will receive shares in PSLY.com at a valuation of $360M while Mycotopia is valued at $23M for shareholders receiving stakes in the combined company.
- The business combination also marks the companies plan of uplisting to the NASDAQ stock exchange.
- Mycotopia founder and CEO Ben Kaplan stated: “The combination of Ei and Mycotopia is a perfect combination of synergies. We are in markets where psilocybin is already legal. And Ei has been at the forefront of psychedelic thought, formulation, and implementation since the early days. Combining forces makes sense for the shareholders of both companies, as well as the millions of people that could potentially benefit from our combined product pipeline.”
- Closing of the transaction is expected on July 30, 2022.