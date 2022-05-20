PTC Therapeutics gene therapy Upstaza gets EMA panel nod for ultra-rare genetic disorder
May 20, 2022 8:50 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) one time gene therapy Upstaza to treat aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency in children and adults.
- The company said Upstaza (eladocagene exuparvovec) will be the first approved disease-modifying treatment for AADC deficiency in patients 18 months and older and the first marketed gene therapy directly infused into the brain, if it is approved by the European Commission.
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Upstaza was backed by data from three trials including 28 children between the ages of 18 months and 8 years and 6 months with severe AADC.
- The company added that the CHMP opinion was based on studies conducted in Taiwan and data from the compassionate use of the therapy in patients in Europe.
- AADC deficiency is an ultra-rare, inherited genetic disease which usually shows up within the first year of birth. Patients with AADC experience developmental delays, weak muscle tone and inability to control the movement of the limbs. As per estimates, the condition affects 1 in 118K people in the EU, the EMA said in a release.