Sandvik to acquire Spanish firm Preziss

May 20, 2022 8:55 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) said Friday it will acquire Spain-based Preziss, a cutting tools and solutions provider within high-precision drilling, reaming, milling and tooling systems.
  • The acquisition will strengthen SDVKY's offering towards lightweight components of the automotive market.
  • Preziss will be reported in Sandvik Coromant, a division in Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • Preziss had revenues of ~€10M in 2021 and EBITA margin that is neutral to Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.
  • Impact on SDVKY's EPS will be positive but limited.
  • The deal is expected to close during Q3.
