Bell Canada renews medium term notes program

May 20, 2022 8:57 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bell Canada has announced the filing of a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus with the various securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada to renew Bell's MTN program.
  • The MTN program will enable Bell to offer MTN Debentures from time to time until April 7, 2024.
  • The MTN Debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE (NYSE:BCE).
  • Bell also entered into a dealer agreement under which certain dealers have agreed to act as agents with respect to future offerings of the MTN Debentures.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.