Bell Canada renews medium term notes program
May 20, 2022 8:57 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bell Canada has announced the filing of a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus with the various securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada to renew Bell's MTN program.
- The MTN program will enable Bell to offer MTN Debentures from time to time until April 7, 2024.
- The MTN Debentures will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BCE (NYSE:BCE).
- Bell also entered into a dealer agreement under which certain dealers have agreed to act as agents with respect to future offerings of the MTN Debentures.