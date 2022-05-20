SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +2.7% pre-market after saying on Thursday that it signed a global patent license agreement with Huawei Technologies that settles all pending patent litigation between the companies.

SolarEdge (SEDG) said the deal includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies' products, and grants certain other rights; specific terms were not disclosed.

Huawei initiated several lawsuits against SolarEdge (SEDG) in China claiming patent infringement, and SolarEdge had sued Huawei in Germany related to multi-level inverter topology.

SolarEdge (SEDG) shares have rocketed 13% higher during the past two days, after the European Union unveiled a plan to cut red tape for solar and wind projects in an attempt to reduce reliance on Russian fossil fuels.