Solaredge, Huawei sign patent license agreement, settling all litigation

May 20, 2022 8:57 AM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) +2.7% pre-market after saying on Thursday that it signed a global patent license agreement with Huawei Technologies that settles all pending patent litigation between the companies.

SolarEdge (SEDG) said the deal includes a cross license that covers patents relating to both companies' products, and grants certain other rights; specific terms were not disclosed.

Huawei initiated several lawsuits against SolarEdge (SEDG) in China claiming patent infringement, and SolarEdge had sued Huawei in Germany related to multi-level inverter topology.

SolarEdge (SEDG) shares have rocketed 13% higher during the past two days, after the European Union unveiled a plan to cut red tape for solar and wind projects in an attempt to reduce reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

