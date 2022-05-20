Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) expects to double free-related earnings revenue from 2021 to 2023, reach $1B of after-tax distributable earnings in 2023, and reach $1.00 per share annualized dividend in 2025, the investment firm said Friday in its Investor Day presentation.

The FRE revenue target represents a 41% compound annual growth rate and the distributable earnings goal represents a 38% CAGR. The annualized dividend currently stands at $0.40 per share.

The alternative asset manager pointed out that 95% of its FRE management fees are driven by permanent capital; its distributable earnings are 100% driven by fee-related earnings, which lowers earnings volatility; and its FRE margins of 60%+.

It also emphasized the importance of permanent capital: "We keep the AUM we have already raised — unlike peer, we don't have to raise $2 to grow AUM by $1."

In addition, management anticipates "meaningful fundraising over the next two years, which adds to the layer cake of earnings."

The layers management refers to: New capital raised expected to be $50B of FPAUM in 2022/2023; fee step-ups and capital deployment, ~$300M of incremental annualized management fees; on top of 2021 after-tax DE of $523M.

M&A activity will only add to that, Blue Owl (OWL) management said.

Recall that Blue Owl (OWL) was formed a year ago, after SPAC Altimar Acquisition merged with Owl Rock Capital Group and Neuberger Berman's Dyal Capital partners.

