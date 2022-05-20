Pressure on the consumer has turned a former bear on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) into a bull on Friday.

In a note to clients on Friday morning, Bank of America analyst Jason Haas hiked his rating on shares from “Underperform” all the way to “Buy” and nearly doubled his price target from $39 to $75 as consumer trends shift.

“Our pricing study found OLLI’s prices are 36% below Walmart’s and Amazon’s,” he explained. “In tougher times, consumers will sacrifice selection and shopping experience for better prices, and [Ollie's Bargain Outlet] (OLLI) has specifically been marketing this advantage to its customers.”

Haas pointed to the historical precedent of the stock’s performance during the Great Recession. During the period from 2008 to 2009, comparable sales soared 7.9%. He added that the company is particularly well-positioned at present as it touts control of inventory dynamics, especially as retailers like Walmart and Target seek to liquidate oversupply, and operates a “lean” labor model to keep margins in check.

“OLLI has very easy compares in [the second through fourth quarters] as stores were noticeably light on product last year due to the difficult sourcing environment and delayed shipments of seasonal goods,” Haas concluded. “Assuming OLLI can simply be in-stock with seasonally appropriate product, we think comps could surprise to the upside.”

Shares rose over 5% in pre-market hours on the positive research from a former bear.

Earnings are expected for the discount retailer on May 27. Dig into the earnings estimates.