May 20, 2022

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has submitted an NDA to the U.S. FDA for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) to treat motor fluctuations in advanced Parkinson's disease.
  • A phase 3 trial showed statistically significant improvement with ABBV-951 in terms of "on" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa.
  • AbbVie noted that ABBV-951 would provide continuous, subcutaneous delivery over 24 hours.
  • The company plans additional regulatory submissions for the candidate in international markets throughout the year.
