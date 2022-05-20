Braxia gets SAP Canada approval to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy for depression
May 20, 2022 9:07 AM ETBraxia Scientific Corp. (BRAXF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Braxia Scientific (OTCPK:BRAXF) said on Friday that Canada had approved its application to the Special Access Program (SAP) to provide psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a patient with Major Depressive Disorder in Ontario.
- This is the company's first psilocybin-assisted therapy treatment approval.
- The approval comes after Health Canada's SAP amended to include access to psychedelic compounds on a case-by-case basis outside of clinical trials on January 5th, 2022.
- "Being among the first to begin delivering psilocybin-assisted therapy treatments in Canada last year through our clinical trial, we have developed and optimized the infrastructure, including rigorous training for our therapists through our Braxia Institute, to provide a positive patient experience while optimizing outcomes," said Joshua Rosenblat, the company's Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.