XpresSpa Group boosts stock repurchase program by 10M shares

May 20, 2022 9:08 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) has boosted its existing stock repurchase program by 10M shares and extended it through September 15, 2023.
  • The original stock repurchase program was announced in August 2021 and was for 15M shares.
  • Approximately 3.2M shares remained under that original authorization as of the date of such increase, bringing the current authorization to ~13.2M shares.
  • Since the launch of the program, the company has repurchased ~11.8M shares through March 31, 2022 for total consideration of ~$18.9M.
  • Shares are up 12.27% pre-market
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.