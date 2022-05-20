XpresSpa Group boosts stock repurchase program by 10M shares
May 20, 2022 9:08 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) has boosted its existing stock repurchase program by 10M shares and extended it through September 15, 2023.
- The original stock repurchase program was announced in August 2021 and was for 15M shares.
- Approximately 3.2M shares remained under that original authorization as of the date of such increase, bringing the current authorization to ~13.2M shares.
- Since the launch of the program, the company has repurchased ~11.8M shares through March 31, 2022 for total consideration of ~$18.9M.
- Shares are up 12.27% pre-market