Danone ramps up baby formula shipments to U.S. after Abbott recall - Reuters
May 20, 2022 9:09 AM ETDanone S.A. (DANOY)GPDNF, ABT, RBGPF, RBGLY, NSRGY, PRGOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- French food and beverage company Danone S.A. (OTCQX:DANOY) (OTCQX:GPDNF) has increased its shipments of infant formula to the U.S. from Europe as the country grapples with a baby formula shortage worsened by a recent product recall of Abbott (ABT), Reuters reported on Friday.
- Early this year, Abbott (ABT) issued a voluntary recall of certain baby formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility in response to several consumer complaints regarding bacterial infections following their consumption.
- The world’s second biggest baby formula maker, Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) trails rivals Abbott (ABT), Mead Johnson Nutrition of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Perrigo (PRGO) in the U.S. market.
- The Aptamil maker more than tripled its ocean imports to North America between January and May through its Nutricia division, Reuters reported citing US customs data and shipping consultancy Ocean Audit. More than 90% of Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) shipments were sent to the U.S. Ocean Audit CEO Steve Ferreira said.
- On Wednesday, President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the shortage and announced a program to allow Department of Defense air cargo to import baby formula from overseas.