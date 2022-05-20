Upstart Holdings faces securities fraud class action lawsuit in U.S.
May 20, 2022 9:11 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares fell by ~7% after report on Saxena White P.A. having filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the company and certain of its executive officers.
- The lawsuit relates to a purchase of the financial technology firm's securities between March 18, 2021, and May 9, 2022.
- The lawsuit alleges that during the period in question the defendants misled investors as UPST's artificial intelligence underwriting model could not and did not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rate increases and the end of the U.S. government stimulus.
- The defendants claim that the underwriting process allows banking partners to originate credit with higher approval rates, lower loss rates and a high degree of automation. And, the lack of loans the company retained on its balance sheet ensured it only was exposed to limited credit risk.
- The truth allegedly emerged when Upstart released its financial results for Q1 2022 on May 9.