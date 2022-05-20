Google's purchase of Mandiant said unlikely to see China antitrust review

May 20, 2022 9:11 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOG, MNDTMSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Name sign above the entrance of Google offices in London, UK.

Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) planned $5.4 billion purchase of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is said unlikely to require a Chinese antitrust review.
  • Google (GOOGL) doesn't believe that it will have to notify China or gain approval from the country's antitrust regulator at least partly due to Mandiant's (MNDT) limited revenue in the region, according to a Dealreporter item, citing sources familiar.
  • The report comes after Google (GOOGL) and Mandiant received a request for additional information from the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday in regards to the combination.
  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) agreed to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) for $23/share in March. Google was competing with Microsoft (MSFT) for the cybersecurity firm, though it reportedly walked away from the deal.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.