Google's purchase of Mandiant said unlikely to see China antitrust review
May 20, 2022 9:11 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOG, MNDTMSFTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) planned $5.4 billion purchase of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) is said unlikely to require a Chinese antitrust review.
- Google (GOOGL) doesn't believe that it will have to notify China or gain approval from the country's antitrust regulator at least partly due to Mandiant's (MNDT) limited revenue in the region, according to a Dealreporter item, citing sources familiar.
- The report comes after Google (GOOGL) and Mandiant received a request for additional information from the U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday in regards to the combination.
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) agreed to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) for $23/share in March. Google was competing with Microsoft (MSFT) for the cybersecurity firm, though it reportedly walked away from the deal.