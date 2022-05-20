Merck's blockbuster Keytruda gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in skin cancer

A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval for expanded use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain patients with a type of skin cancer called melanoma.

The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Keytruda was as a standalone therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with stage 2B or 2C melanoma and who have undergone complete resection.

In addition, Keytruda was also recommended in advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma and stage 3 melanoma (as adjuvant treatment following complete resection) to include adolescent patients aged 12 years and older.

The company said the CHMP's decision was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed KEYNOTE-716.

Merck noted that if approved, Keytruda would be the first anti-PD-1 immunotherapy treatment option for patients 12 years and older in the EU across stage 2B, 2C and 3 melanoma following complete resection.

Merck (MRK) expects a decision from the European Commission (EC) in Q2 or Q3 of 2022.

The EC generally makes its decision by taking into account the CHMP's opinion.

Keytruda is already approved is approved to treat several types of cancer.