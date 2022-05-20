Merck's blockbuster Keytruda gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in skin cancer

May 20, 2022 9:20 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

The European Medicines Agency (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EMA' title='eMagin Corp'>EMA</a>). The stamp and an imprint

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval for expanded use of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain patients with a type of skin cancer called melanoma.

The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Keytruda was as a standalone therapy for the adjuvant treatment of adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with stage 2B or 2C melanoma and who have undergone complete resection.

In addition, Keytruda was also recommended in advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma and stage 3 melanoma (as adjuvant treatment following complete resection) to include adolescent patients aged 12 years and older.

The company said the CHMP's decision was backed by data from a phase 3 trial, dubbed KEYNOTE-716.

Merck noted that if approved, Keytruda would be the first anti-PD-1 immunotherapy treatment option for patients 12 years and older in the EU across stage 2B, 2C and 3 melanoma following complete resection.

Merck (MRK) expects a decision from the European Commission (EC) in Q2 or Q3 of 2022.

The EC generally makes its decision by taking into account the CHMP's opinion.

Keytruda is already approved is approved to treat several types of cancer.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.