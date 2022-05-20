EU drug regulator panel recommends approval for Eiger BioPharma's progeria therapy
May 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) on Friday said that a European Union drug regulator committee had recommended approval of the company's therapy Zokinvy as the first treatment in the region for premature aging, also known as progeria.
- EIGR stock +3.5% to $6.78 in premarket trading.
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approving EIGR's Zokinvy to treat Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies (PL).
- Progeria is a rare genetic disorder that causes dramatically accelerated aging in children and premature death. Zokinvy is indicated for use in children one year of age and older.
- The CHMP's decision was based on results from two trials which showed that Zokinvy lowered the risk of death in children with progeria by 72%, and extended life by an average of 4.3 years in children and young adults.
- Zokinvy was approved by the U.S. FDA in Nov. 2020.