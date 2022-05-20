Ms. Ilenna Copley is the new COO at Rayont
May 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETRayont Inc. (RAYT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rayont (OTCPK:RAYT) appoints Ms. Ilenna Copley as its Chief Operating Officer.
- For over 20 years, Ms. Copley has provided legal and commercial advice to Boards and C-Suite executives, she began her legal career as an associate to a justice of the Supreme Court of Queensland, Australia, and progressed to special counsel at a top tier law firm.
- “Ilenna’s multifaceted capabilities and experience will comprehensively serve the commercial interests and vision for the future of Rayont Inc., including as it continues to expand its operations into new markets.” said President & CEO, Ms Marshini Aliya Moodley