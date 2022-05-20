VivoPower and Tembo signs design services agreement with Toyota Australia

  • VivoPower (NASDAQ:VVPR) executed a Design Services Agreement with Toyota Motor's (NYSE:TM) Australia division for its wholly owned subsidiary, Tembo e-LV to be commercially engaged in relation to the next stage of design of electrification solutions for the Toyota LandCruiser 70 for off-road applications in Australia.
  • VivoPower has established a Tembo subsidiary in Australia and will commit dedicated Tembo resources to this important programme.
  • The agreement marks next step in Tembo's collaboration programme with Toyota Motor Australia, which was initially announced as a binding LOI in June 2021.
  • Shares trading 2.5% higher premarket.
