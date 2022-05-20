Evofem Biosciences stock plunges on raising $26.6M capital
May 20, 2022 9:25 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) has priced public offering of 22.665M shares of its common stock, 12.835M pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu of common stock to certain investors and warrants to purchase up to 71M shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $26.6M.
- Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are priced $0.75 and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are priced at $0.749.
- The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.001 per share and the common warrants have an exercise price of $0.75 per share, exercisable immediately and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- The offering is expected to close on or about May 24.
- Net proceeds will be used for the continuation of commercialization activities related to its commercial product, Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel, the continuation of its registrational Phase 3 clinical trial "EVOGUARD", which is evaluating Phexxi for two potential new indications, the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women, and related development activities, and other general corporate purposes and other capital expenditures.
- Shares down 42.7% premarket.