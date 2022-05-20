ImmixBio stock surges on positive data from preclinical trial of soft tissue sarcoma treatment

May 20, 2022 9:31 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Cancer cells on dna stand background. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) on Friday announced positive data from animal study trial to test its lead candidate, IMX-110, ti treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).
  • (IMMX) surged 60% before the bell.
  • The study showed that after one cycle of treatment the drug produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for J&J's STS drug Yondelis in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma mice study.
  • In this study, IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS.
  • "We believe this is a preview of anti-tumor activity to be demonstrated in our 2 clinical trials to be kicked-off in 2022: IMX-110 monotherapy, and IMX-110 in combination with anti-PD-1 tislelizumab," said Ilya Rachman, CEO of ImmixBio.
  • The company believes STS is a $3 billion market, and is expected to grow to $6.5 billion by 2030.
