ImmixBio stock surges on positive data from preclinical trial of soft tissue sarcoma treatment
May 20, 2022 9:31 AM ETImmix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) on Friday announced positive data from animal study trial to test its lead candidate, IMX-110, ti treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).
- (IMMX) surged 60% before the bell.
- The study showed that after one cycle of treatment the drug produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for J&J's STS drug Yondelis in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma mice study.
- In this study, IMX-110 was compared against approved drugs used to treat STS.
- "We believe this is a preview of anti-tumor activity to be demonstrated in our 2 clinical trials to be kicked-off in 2022: IMX-110 monotherapy, and IMX-110 in combination with anti-PD-1 tislelizumab," said Ilya Rachman, CEO of ImmixBio.
- The company believes STS is a $3 billion market, and is expected to grow to $6.5 billion by 2030.