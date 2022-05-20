Beleaguered Beijing-based coffee chain Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) announced a major boardroom shakeup.

In a press release on Friday, the company accepted the resignations of two directors and the appointment of four new directors, effective immediately. New appointments included three partners from private equity firm Centurium Capital partners and a director at Chinese gaming firm XD Inc.

“I am pleased to welcome these exceptional and highly qualified directors to our Board,” CEO Dr. Jinyi Guo said. “Together, they provide a diverse skillset, drawing from experiences across private equity and various industries. We look forward to benefiting from their collected wealth of knowledge as we continue to carry out our strategy and deliver long-term, sustainable value to shareholders.”

Further details on the impetus for the changes in the boardroom were not provided.

The addition of three private equity executives amidst delisting talks adds intrigue to the tumultuous tale of Luckin Coffee’s life as a publicly traded firm.