Zymeworks rejects $10.50/share proposal from All Blue Falcons

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) said its board rejected a $10.50/share unsolicited proposal from investment firm All Blue Falcons and doesn't plan to enter talks with the investor. ZYME shares were largely unchanged after falling earlier.

Zymeworks (ZYME) said the offer "substantially undervalues" the company and is not in the best interest of holders, according to a statement.

"In addition, the non-binding proposal lacks credibility by offering no information regarding potential sources of funding or any details on their ability to consummate such a transaction," Zymeworks (ZYME) said in the statement.

The rejection comes after Zymeworks' (ZYME) shares soared 13% on Thursday after All Blue Capital announced it added another oncology expert to its team as it tried to bolster its proposal to purchase the cancer drug maker.

Zymeworks (ZYME) shares surged late last mast month after All Blue, which owns a 5.4% stake in ZYME, disclosed a non-binding all cash offer to acquire the company at $10.50/share in a deal valued at nearly $773 million.

“This non-binding, unsolicited activist proposal was timed opportunistically during a period of substantial market dislocation, and prior to several important near-term events for the company expected in 2022," ZYME CEO Kenneth Galbraith said in the statement.

Zymeworks (ZYME) in January appointed Kenneth Galbraith as CEO and announced that it planed to reduce employee headcount by at least 25% by the end of 2022.