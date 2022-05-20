Novartis' Cosentyx gets EMA panel nod for expanded use in certain types of arthritis
May 20, 2022 9:37 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval for expanded use of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) drug Cosentyx.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave a positive opinion for the use of Cosentyx, alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX), to treat active enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) in patients six years and older whose disease has responded inadequately to, or who cannot tolerate, conventional therapy.
- The CHMP also backed the use of Cosentyx, alone or in combination with MTX, to treat active juvenile psoriatic arthritis in patients six years and older whose disease has responded inadequately to, or who cannot tolerate, conventional therapy.
- ERA is a disorder affecting mainly the joints and entheses of the lower extremities.