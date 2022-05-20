Booz Allen Hamilton names Kristine Martin Anderson as COO
May 20, 2022 9:35 AM ETBooz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) appoints Kristine Martin Anderson as its COO, effective June 1, 2022.
- Anderson is an Executive Vice President, is a member of the firm’s leadership team and currently President of the firm’s civil sector.
- She has been a leader at Booz Allen for more than 16 years and has led the firm’s civil sector for the past four years.
- She previously led the company’s health business.
The company also named Rich Crowe, an Executive Vice President serving as chief growth officer as President of the firm’s Civil Sector and will join the firm’s leadership team.
Earlier in the day company reported its Q4 earnings.
Shares -5% PM