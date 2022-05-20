Lear to acquire I.G. Bauerhin for €140M

May 20, 2022
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA +2.4%) to acquire I.G. Bauerhin, a supplier of automotive seat heating, ventilation, active cooling, steering wheel heating, seat sensors, and electronic control modules.
  • Company will buy it for €140M, on a cash- and debt-free basis.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the next six to nine months.
  • "The acquisition of IGB furthers Lear's vertical integration strategy and advances our vision of being the leading provider of innovative thermal comfort solutions. Combining Lear's industry-leading seating expertise and Kongsberg's products and capabilities with IGB's cutting-edge technology will allow us to accelerate the commercialization of efficient, high-performance seating systems that are aligned with the key priorities of our OEM customers and consumers alike." said Ray Scott, President and CEO.
