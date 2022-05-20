Hempacco announces commercial launch of Hemp Hop products

May 20, 2022 9:44 AM ETHempacco Co Inc. (HPCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hempacco (HPCO) has officially launched of Hemp Hop, a line of hemp CBD smokables, hemp rolling papers, and Delta 8 products developed by Hemp Hop Smokables, a JV between Hempacco and hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Rick Ross and Rap Snacks founder and CEO James Lindsay.
  • The partnership allows Hemp Hop to use Hempacco's team and intellectual property, including patents, to flavor, develop, infuse and manufacture hemp cigarettes.
  • "Working with Rick and James and their entire team, we have brought this project to commercial stage in six months," said Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder and CEO of Hempacco.
