Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, wireless version of AR Smart Viewer

May 20, 2022 9:50 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)SSNLF, TSMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced an update to its flagship processor on Friday, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as well as a wireless version of its augmented reality design, Smart Viewer.

At the company's "Snapdragon Night," the San Diego-based chipmaker unveiled the update to its top-tier chip, boosting performance.

In addition, Qualcomm (QCOM) said it would switch foundries, moving from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and will use Taiwan Semi's (TSM) 4 nanometer lines for manufacturing.

The new system-on-a-chip, or SoC, is available for new Android smartphones, starting in the second-quarter.

It also unveiled the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 for high-end Android smartphones.

In addition, Qualcomm (QCOM) also announced the wireless version of the Smart Viewer, a reference design for augmented reality glasses.

The company said the new design, which is currently being sampled by select hardware partners, has a "40% thinner profile and a more balanced weight distribution."

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares rose more than 0.5% to $131.33 in early trading on Friday.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the San Diego-based Qualcomm (QCOM) is looking into buying Israeli-based Cellwize for $300 million.

