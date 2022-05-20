Atkore and Nextracker launch dedicated solar tracker manufacturing line in Arizona

May 20, 2022 9:49 AM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nextracker, market leader in utility-scale solar trackers, and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) announced a new manufacturing line dedicated to producing steel tracker components for use in utility-scale solar power plants.
  • The company has expanded and reconfigured its Phoenix, Arizona facility with new capacity dedicated to Nextracker products.
  • The new line will help them quickly deploy their cutting-edge solar technology across the Southern and Southwestern U.S.
  • Through the partnership, Nextracker has a dedicated supply of critical materials in the strategic solar market of the Southwestern U.S. and is well-positioned to support to key customers such as APS.
  • Advanced trackers help generate more clean solar power at a lower cost for customers.
