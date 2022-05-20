Kimberly Clark set to sell certain assets in Brazil, Latin America - Valor Economico

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB -0.6%) is planning to sell its tissue paper assets in Brazil and Latin America, per a report from Brazilian financial paper Valor Economico.

The report states that the deal for the assets could fetch between $800 million and $1 billion, though a definitive price was not reported.

JP Morgan is said to be assisting the consumer staples company with the offload of its business in the region. Brazilian pulp and paper company Suzano SA, Chilean-owned Softys, Chinese containerboard conglomerate Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK:NDGPF), Japanese paper manufacturer Oji Holdings Corp (OTCPK:OJIPY), and private investment firm J&F Investimentos were noted as potential bidders for the business.

Shares of Kimberly Clark (KMB) wavered early in Friday’s trading, bouncing between positive and negative in the first half hour of trading.

