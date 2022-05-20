EU drug regulator panel recommends expanding indication for Karyopharm's Nexpovio

May 20, 2022 9:54 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Doctor is holding diagnosis Multiple myeloma.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Friday said a European Union drug regulator committee had recommended extending the indication for the company's medicine Nexpovio for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer.
  • KPTI stock +4.6% to $5.91 in morning trade.
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approving Nexpovio in combination with Takeda's (TAK) Velcade and widely-used steroid dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma who have got one to three prior lines of therapy.
  • In Dec. 2021, KPTI had entered into a licensing agreement with pharmaceutical company Menarini Group to commercialize Nexpovio in Europe.
  • The U.S. FDA had previously approved Nexpovio, branded as Xpovio in the U.S., for the same indication in Dec. 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.