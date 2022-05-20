EU drug regulator panel recommends expanding indication for Karyopharm's Nexpovio
May 20, 2022 9:54 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Friday said a European Union drug regulator committee had recommended extending the indication for the company's medicine Nexpovio for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma, a type of white blood cell cancer.
- KPTI stock +4.6% to $5.91 in morning trade.
- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approving Nexpovio in combination with Takeda's (TAK) Velcade and widely-used steroid dexamethasone for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma who have got one to three prior lines of therapy.
- In Dec. 2021, KPTI had entered into a licensing agreement with pharmaceutical company Menarini Group to commercialize Nexpovio in Europe.
- The U.S. FDA had previously approved Nexpovio, branded as Xpovio in the U.S., for the same indication in Dec. 2020.