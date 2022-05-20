Lilly, Incyte's Olumiant get EMA panel nod for hair loss disorder alopecia areata
May 20, 2022 9:56 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY), LLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Olumiant to treat adults with severe alopecia areata (AA).
- Olumiant is already approved in the EU to treat certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema).
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from Lilly's Phase 3 studies, BRAVE-AA1 and BRAVE-AA2.
- The companies said Olumiant would be the first centrally-authorized oral treatment and first JAK inhibitor for patients with severe AA in the European Union, if approved by the European Commission (EC).
- The EC decision is expected in the next one to two months, the companies said in a May 20 release.
- The EC which generally makes a decision taking into account CHMP's opinion.
- AA is an autoimmune disorder which causes hair loss.