Lilly, Incyte's Olumiant get EMA panel nod for hair loss disorder alopecia areata

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Olumiant to treat adults with severe alopecia areata (AA).
  • Olumiant is already approved in the EU to treat certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema).
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was backed by data from Lilly's Phase 3 studies, BRAVE-AA1 and BRAVE-AA2.
  • The companies said Olumiant would be the first centrally-authorized oral treatment and first JAK inhibitor for patients with severe AA in the European Union, if approved by the European Commission (EC).
  • The EC decision is expected in the next one to two months, the companies said in a May 20 release.
  • The EC which generally makes a decision taking into account CHMP's opinion.
  • AA is an autoimmune disorder which causes hair loss.
