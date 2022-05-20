Norwegian oil production takes another step lower, misses April targets by 11%

May 20, 2022 9:55 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)USO, UNG, TTE, XOM, DETNFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments

The Norwegian flag waving in the wind

MistikaS/E+ via Getty Images

Correction: Exxon (XOM) sold its Norway assets to Var Energy in 2019 and no longer operates upstream production in country.

  • Norway's Petroleum Directorate released official, country-level production results for April on Friday, showing disappointing oil production, but in-line natural gas output.
  • After missing oil production targets by 181kb/d in March, April showed a further 82kb/d decrease in output, resulting in official April results 196kb/d below forecast (10.6% miss).
  • Natural gas production fell 3.3% from March levels on planned maintenance; results were in-line with directorate forecasts.
  • Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is the most exposed to Norwegian oil (USO) and gas (UNG) output; however, Total (TTE) and AkerBP (OTCPK:DETNF) also operate in the basin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.