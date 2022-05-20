Norwegian oil production takes another step lower, misses April targets by 11%
May 20, 2022 9:55 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)USO, UNG, TTE, XOM, DETNFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
Correction: Exxon (XOM) sold its Norway assets to Var Energy in 2019 and no longer operates upstream production in country.
- Norway's Petroleum Directorate released official, country-level production results for April on Friday, showing disappointing oil production, but in-line natural gas output.
- After missing oil production targets by 181kb/d in March, April showed a further 82kb/d decrease in output, resulting in official April results 196kb/d below forecast (10.6% miss).
- Natural gas production fell 3.3% from March levels on planned maintenance; results were in-line with directorate forecasts.
- Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is the most exposed to Norwegian oil (USO) and gas (UNG) output; however, Total (TTE) and AkerBP (OTCPK:DETNF) also operate in the basin.