British Columbia's provincial government said Friday it is changing its decades-old royalty system - the fees it charges companies to extract publicly owned oil and gas - which could impact producers including Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) and Petronas Canada, according to Bloomberg.

B.C. Premier John Horgan said the "broken system" of fossil fuel subsidies does not fit with the government's climate plans or ensure people benefit from the resources.

The province will eliminate the deep well royalty program - the largest oil and gas subsidy - and the minimum royalty rate for oil and gas firms will rise to 5% from 3%; the new system will apply to all new wells while being phased in over two years for those currently operating.

The B.C. government said the elimination of the deep well program means a loss of credits between $440K and $2.8M for companies, depending on the depth of the wells; the change is expected to bring in $200M/year in additional revenues.

Ovintiv (OVV) recently reported below-consensus Q1 earnings while raising capital spending guidance and lowering production expectation.