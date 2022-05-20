These 20 stocks saw the biggest plunges during earnings season
Twenty large-cap stocks saw double-digit declines after issuing results for Q1, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
"Earnings season is over, and all we can say is good riddance," Bespoke said.
"There weren't a lot of winners this earnings season, but the list of losers is long," they added. "The table below lists each of the S&P 500 companies that experienced earnings reaction day declines of 10% or more over the course of the last three months."
"In total, 20 companies made the list. Again, these aren't a bunch of rinky-dink penny stocks, they are some of the largest companies in the world."
The stocks and the full-day moves after results are:
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), -35.1%, subscribers hit a wall
- Target (TGT), -24.9%, higher costs squeeze profit
- Viatris (VTRS), -24.3%, concerns on sales in developed markets
- HCA Healthcare (HCA), -21.8%, guidance cut
- DISH Network (DISH), -19.1%, subscribers tumble
- Etsy (ETSY), -16.8%, weak guidance
- Align Technology (ALGN), -15.5%, first earnings miss in 7 quarters
- Illumina (ILMN), -14.6%, net income falls 41%
- Rockwell Automation (ROK), -14.5%, miss and guidance cut
- Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), -14.3%, softer U.S. capital pipeline
- VeriSign (VRSN), -14.3%, earnings miss
- Amazon (AMZN), -14.1%, fading pandemic boom
- Expedia (EXPE), -14%, sector slump on Hilton guidance
- News Corp (NWSA), -13.3%, wider media tumble
- F5 (FFIV), -12.8%, revenue guidance and supply chain woes
- Cognizant Technology (CTSH), -12.8%, tighter guidance
- O'Reilley Automotive (ORLY), -12.6%, EPS miss
- eBay (EBAY), -11.7%, macro headwinds
- Walmart (WMT), -11.4%, costs and profit guidance
- General Electric (GE), -10.3%, challenging macro backdrop
