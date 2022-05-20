These 20 stocks saw the biggest plunges during earnings season

Twenty large-cap stocks saw double-digit declines after issuing results for Q1, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

"Earnings season is over, and all we can say is good riddance," Bespoke said.

"There weren't a lot of winners this earnings season, but the list of losers is long," they added. "The table below lists each of the S&P 500 companies that experienced earnings reaction day declines of 10% or more over the course of the last three months."

"In total, 20 companies made the list. Again, these aren't a bunch of rinky-dink penny stocks, they are some of the largest companies in the world."

The stocks and the full-day moves after results are:

