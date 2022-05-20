US drivers hit the road - miles driven surpasses pre-pandemic levels
May 20, 2022 10:25 AM ETUSO, VLO, MPCBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The US Department of Transportation reported Thursday that total miles driven in the US surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
- Americans drove 277.4b miles in March, up from 272.4b miles during the same month in 2019 (+1.8%), and up from 269.4b miles in March 2021 (+3.0%).
- Prices at the pump made all-time highs shortly following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as oil prices (USO) traded above $130 per barrel.
- Gasoline and diesel prices have again reached all-time highs in May, despite falling oil prices (USO), as refining margins (VLO) (MPC) reached new all-time highs.