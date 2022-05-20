T2 Biosystems stock rises after issuance of U.S. patent for direct detection of Lyme disease

May 20, 2022 10:30 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lyme disease label on a test tube in the hands of a laboratory assistant. dangerous carrier of Lyme disease in glass vial in a doctor"s office. Diagnosing patients after a tick bite.

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) on Friday said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had issued a patent for methods and systems to rapidly detect tick-borne pathogens, which also covered the company's T2Lyme Panel.
  • TTOO stock +9.7% to $0.23 in morning trade.
  • TTOO said its T2Lyme Panel can identify the bacteria that causes Lyme disease directly from a patient's blood in three to five hours.
  • Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through infected ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and skin rash.
  • T2 Biosystems already has FDA-approved detection tests such as its T2Bacteria Panel, which can identify sepsis-causing bacteria, and its T2Candida Panel, which can detect fungal pathogens. The T2Lyme Panel runs on the same instrument as these approved products.
  • TTOO added that currently, there are no FDA-cleared diagnostic tests for the sensitive detection of early Lyme disease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.