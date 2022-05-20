T2 Biosystems stock rises after issuance of U.S. patent for direct detection of Lyme disease
May 20, 2022 10:30 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) on Friday said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had issued a patent for methods and systems to rapidly detect tick-borne pathogens, which also covered the company's T2Lyme Panel.
- TTOO stock +9.7% to $0.23 in morning trade.
- TTOO said its T2Lyme Panel can identify the bacteria that causes Lyme disease directly from a patient's blood in three to five hours.
- Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted to humans through infected ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and skin rash.
- T2 Biosystems already has FDA-approved detection tests such as its T2Bacteria Panel, which can identify sepsis-causing bacteria, and its T2Candida Panel, which can detect fungal pathogens. The T2Lyme Panel runs on the same instrument as these approved products.
- TTOO added that currently, there are no FDA-cleared diagnostic tests for the sensitive detection of early Lyme disease.