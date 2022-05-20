Allstate downgraded to Hold at Argus as near-term outlook dims

May 20, 2022 10:34 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock is falling 2.0% in Friday morning trading after Argus Research analyst Kevin Heal downgraded the P&C insurer to Hold from Buy as the company's near-term outlook is weakened by extreme weather events, rising costs, and lower returns in its investment portfolio.
  • The company has several long-term positive — its ability to raise prices, cut costs, and increase policies in force. He also notes Allstate's (ALL) above average return on equity, solid underwriting, and strong balance sheet.
  • "Despite these long-term positives, we believe that Allstate's (ALL) near-term outlook has weakened and are lowering our EPS estimate for both 2022 and 2023," Heal wrote.
  • He calculates that Allstate (ALL) shares are fully valued at Argus's 13.0x 2022 EPS estimate.
  • Heal's Hold rating aligns with the SA Quant rating and breaks from the average Wall Street rating of Hold.
  • SA contributor The Value Pendulum see auto insurance pricing as a key catalyst for the stock.
