TherapeuticsMD surges 25% on sNDA approval for Annovera birth control ring
May 20, 2022 10:37 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. FDA had granted approval to a supplemental New Drug Application from TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) for its Annovera birth control ring.
- Shares are up 25% in Friday morning trading.
- The company said that the approval should lead to fewer batch rejections and increase future product supply. It believes it can produce 7K additional Annovera units (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) to become available to customers in Q2 and Q3.
- TherapeuticsMD filed the sNDA to amend manufacturing standards to increase supply of Annovera.