TherapeuticsMD surges 25% on sNDA approval for Annovera birth control ring

May 20, 2022 10:37 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

A woman holds a vaginal ring in her hands for contraception purposes

Irina Chetverikova/iStock via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA had granted approval to a supplemental New Drug Application from TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) for its Annovera birth control ring.
  • Shares are up 25% in Friday morning trading.
  • The company said that the approval should lead to fewer batch rejections and increase future product supply. It believes it can produce 7K additional Annovera units (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) to become available to customers in Q2 and Q3.
  • TherapeuticsMD filed the sNDA to amend manufacturing standards to increase supply of Annovera.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.