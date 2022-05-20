Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) said Friday that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder will leave its board, following widespread calls for him to cut ties over the invasion of Ukraine.

Schroeder, a Social Democrat like current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, led the ruling coalition government in 1998-2005 but has become an embarrassment for his party after refusing to distance himself from Vladimir Putin and give up lucrative jobs with Russian state-owned energy firms.

The European Parliament said earlier this week that Schroeder should be blacklisted if he did not quit the Rosneft board, in a move also meant to dissuade him from taking a top job at Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY).

The Wall Street Journal also reported Friday that Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) CEO Igor Sechin's two top lieutenants, first vice presidents Didier Casimiro and Zeljko Runje, are leaving the company, adding that three other top executives have departed or will depart in the coming days.

The exodus means Sechin, a longtime crony of Vladimir Putin, must navigate the crisis in Russian oil markets without some of his most experienced deputies.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said yesterday that around half of its 54 clients, including some of Europe's biggest natural gas utilities, agreed to new payment terms and opened ruble accounts at Gazprombank.