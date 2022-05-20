Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY) holders would likely need to see a minimum price of EU60-70/share in a takeover bid for the French videogame maker.

Ubisoft is said to be listening to pitches and potential interested parties are looking at numbers to see the feasibility of making an offer, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited people familiar and shareholders. While holders would likely accept EU60-70, EU100 would be a better price due to the videogame producer's long-term prospects.

The report comes after Bloomberg reported last month Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is drawing buyout interest from suitors who are kicking the tires on the publisher of the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry franchises. Blackstone (BX) and KKR (KKR) are linked to preliminary looks at the company, though there's no serious negotiation under way and early talks might not lead to any bid.

Dealreporter also earlier this month reported that the Ubisoft's founding family is considering partnering with a private equity firm to acquire the company. The Guillemot family, which owns 15.9% of the company's shares and 22.3% of the net voting shares, is likely to oppose a takeover from strategic buyers.