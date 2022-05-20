Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Advisors will pay $7M to settle charges that it violated anti-money laundering regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

The business failed to file in a timely manner at least 34 Suspicious Activity Reports between April 2017 and October 2021, the SEC alleged.

The company allegedly failed to test a new version of its internal AML transaction monitoring and alert system, adopted in January 2019. The system failed to reconcile different country codes used to monitor foreign wire transfers, the SEC said. As a result, Wells Fargo Advisors didn't file in a timely manner at least 25 SARs related to suspicious transactions in its customers' brokerage accounts involving wire transfers to or from foreign countries that it determined to be at a high or moderate risk for money laundering, terrorist financing, or other illegal money movements.

The SEC order also found that, starting in April 2017, the company failed to file at least nine more SARs due to failure to appropriately process wire transfer data into its AML transaction monitoring system in certain other situations.

In February 2020, Wells Fargo (WFC) agreed to pay $3B to resolve the SEC's and Justice Department's investigations into millions of fake accounts that bank employees created.