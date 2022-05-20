PPG downgraded at Berenberg as too dependent on auto OEM recovery

May 20, 2022 10:56 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)AKZOY, SHWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

PPG Paints office building exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -1.8% in Friday's trading as Berenberg downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $140 price target, cut from $180, saying the company's operational leverage is too dependent on a recovery in automotive OEM production and the aerospace market.

Fundamentals in the paints and coatings sector remain solid, analysts Adrien Tamagno and Sebastian Bray said, but the group faces a combination of rising raw materials costs and interest rates, causing concerns about valuation multiples for a sector that is well liked for its strong cash flow generation.

The Berenberg analysts also are wary of the high valuation multiples of U.S. housing-focused Sherwin-Williams (SHW), while saying AkzoNobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) offers an attractive value opportunity thanks to a more aggressive pricing strategy than peers and cost-cutting initiatives.

PPG (PPG) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings while revenues rose 11% to a quarterly record $4.3B.

